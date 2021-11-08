Advertisement

Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates

BNSF Railway has gone to court, joining other railroad companies, to determine whether or not...
BNSF Railway has gone to court, joining other railroad companies, to determine whether or not it has the authority to require all employees to get vaccinated. (Source: BNSF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Another major railroad has gone to court to determine whether it has the authority to require all its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

BNSF railroad filed a lawsuit Sunday against its major unions over its mandate.

It joins Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, which both filed similar lawsuits against the unions last month.

The unions, which have filed some of their own lawsuits in response, argue that the railroads should have negotiated with them before imposing their mandates.

The railroads that have imposed vaccine mandates say they are complying with President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring all federal contractors to have their employees vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for...
Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

Latest News

Nebraska's hospital capacity dashboard
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, Nebraska returning to daily data updates
Pottawattamie County officials are investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman who died...
Council Bluffs police investigating fatal shooting of elderly woman
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts updates pending legal actions on federal vaccine policy
Nebraska to resume daily updates to hospital capacity dashboard