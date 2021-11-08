Advertisement

Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting

Police in Des Moines are investigating a late Sunday morning shooting that sent a 15-year-old...
Police in Des Moines are investigating a late Sunday morning shooting that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital in critical condition.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)- Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting over the weekend that critically wounded a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the shooting happened late Sunday morning, when officers were called to an area in the Evelyn Davis Park neighborhood. Arriving officers found someone performing CPR on the wounded teen, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released the teen’s name or announced any arrests in the shooting.

The shooting followed news of another teen being critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in Fort Dodge, which is about 68 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for...
Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

Latest News

GasBuddy's daily survey has reported that Iowa and Nebraska gas prices have fallen over the...
Omaha, Lincoln gas prices fall as national average increases
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bettendorf, Iowa, that killed one...
One person dies in eastern Iowa house fire
A group of refugee families in the Omaha area were extremely affected by the summer floods but...
Group of refugees in Omaha grateful to community after summer floods
An early Sunday crash in Omaha near 10th and Martha has left one fire truck inoperable and sent...
10th and Marth accident, firetruck hit