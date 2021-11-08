Papillion-La Vista school board to discuss COVID-19 mask policies

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two weeks after the district rolled back the mask requirement for its high-schoolers, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools is discussing a similar plan for middle-school students.

The school board plans to evaluate their mask requirement rollback at Monday night’s board meeting, slated to begin at 6 p.m.

At its last meeting on Oct. 25, the school board voted to end the mask mandate at the high school level two days later, making masks a recommendation rather than a requirement for high school students.

The tentative timeline approved two weeks ago called for the school board to consider transitioning middle school students from a mask mandate to a mask recommendation at Monday night’s board meeting. The board said that at time that the same procedure would be considered at the Dec. 13 meeting for elementary school students effective Jan. 5, after the winter break.

The district said it would continue to monitor the COVID-19 data as the school year proceeds. Regardless, the district has said it plans to continue “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” like social distancing, extra surface disinfecting and hand-washing, and using the district’s “screener” to encourage keeping kids home from school when they are sick.

The district is also planning to continue holding voluntary vaccination clinics for staff, students, and families.

