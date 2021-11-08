Overnight police chase ends near UNMC campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight police chase ended at UNMC.

Douglas County dispatch says the chase started at 12:21 a.m. on Monday near CHI Health Immanuel after shots were fired at an unmarked police car.

It ended less than an hour later near the UNMC campus.

Dispatchers say people were taken into custody, but it remains unclear how many and if any charges have been filed.

Omaha Police could be seen searching the area near CHI Health Immanuel during the early morning hours.

