Advertisement

One person dies in eastern Iowa house fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bettendorf, Iowa, that killed one...
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bettendorf, Iowa, that killed one person on Saturday night.(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials say a woman has died in a house fire in Bettendorf.

Firefighters were called to the home late Saturday night and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Officials say a man was able to escape from the burning home, but a woman was trapped and died in the blaze. Officials have not yet released the woman’s name.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with the Bettendorf Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for...
Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

Latest News

GasBuddy's daily survey has reported that Iowa and Nebraska gas prices have fallen over the...
Omaha, Lincoln gas prices fall as national average increases
Police in Des Moines are investigating a late Sunday morning shooting that sent a 15-year-old...
Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting
A group of refugee families in the Omaha area were extremely affected by the summer floods but...
Group of refugees in Omaha grateful to community after summer floods
An early Sunday crash in Omaha near 10th and Martha has left one fire truck inoperable and sent...
10th and Marth accident, firetruck hit