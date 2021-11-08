Advertisement

Omaha Police ask for help in identifying potential suspect accused of sexual assault

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Special Victims Unit is looking for a person that is a potential suspect of sexual assault.

Officers say the person in the video is a potential suspect of sexual assault that happened in the area of 109th and Maple Street on Saturday. The person is described as around 5′8″-5′9″ slim/skinny build, facial hair, and possible short braids.

In the video, it appears the potential suspect is looking into a home and police believe they’re armed with a gun.

Officers advise calling the Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 for any information about the potential suspect or observing any sketchy activity. To be anonymous, people can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), or use the p3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting

Latest News

Omaha Police asks for help in identifying a potential suspect accused of sexual assault
Omaha Police ask the public for help in identifying a potential suspect
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln
29-year-old Brandon Gray
Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to forgeries
LPD responds to pizza delivery robbery in north Lincoln