Omaha Police ask for help in identifying potential suspect accused of sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Special Victims Unit is looking for a person that is a potential suspect of sexual assault.

Officers say the person in the video is a potential suspect of sexual assault that happened in the area of 109th and Maple Street on Saturday. The person is described as around 5′8″-5′9″ slim/skinny build, facial hair, and possible short braids.

In the video, it appears the potential suspect is looking into a home and police believe they’re armed with a gun.

Officers advise calling the Special Victims Unit at 402-444-5636 for any information about the potential suspect or observing any sketchy activity. To be anonymous, people can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), or use the p3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.