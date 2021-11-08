Advertisement

Omaha man arrested for stealing car, running from police

28-year-old Vernon Williams has been apprehended by CBPD after leading police on a pursuit that...
28-year-old Vernon Williams has been apprehended by CBPD after leading police on a pursuit that began with a theft investigation call in north Omaha.(WPTA)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a theft call in north Omaha, located one suspect, and took him into custody without incident before the suspect eventually initiated a pursuit by fleeing police and stealing a woman’s car.

OPD says the incident began around 11:03 a.m. Monday morning when they responded to a theft investigation call at a CarHop on NW Radial Highway. Police say they located one suspect - 28-year-old Vernon Williams - took him into custody, and were transporting him to Douglas County Corrections before he started to complain of chest pains.

Officers reportedly then relocated to the Nebraska Medical Center to have Williams medically cleared before booking. While at the hospital, police say Williams ran on foot out of the hospital, got into an occupied vehicle and ordered the woman to drive before she ran off, leaving Williams to drive away in her vehicle.

During the pursuit, OPD reports that Williams hit and wrecked an unoccupied police cruiser. Able One then followed Williams into Council Bluffs where CBPD took over the pursuit.

Williams was reportedly apprehended by Council Bluffs police and will be booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting

Latest News

Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
The Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board voted Monday night, Oct. 26, 2021, to scale back...
Papillion-La Vista school board to discuss COVID-19 mask policies
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in prison
Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in prison