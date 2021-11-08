Omaha man arrested for stealing car, running from police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a theft call in north Omaha, located one suspect, and took him into custody without incident before the suspect eventually initiated a pursuit by fleeing police and stealing a woman’s car.

OPD says the incident began around 11:03 a.m. Monday morning when they responded to a theft investigation call at a CarHop on NW Radial Highway. Police say they located one suspect - 28-year-old Vernon Williams - took him into custody, and were transporting him to Douglas County Corrections before he started to complain of chest pains.

Officers reportedly then relocated to the Nebraska Medical Center to have Williams medically cleared before booking. While at the hospital, police say Williams ran on foot out of the hospital, got into an occupied vehicle and ordered the woman to drive before she ran off, leaving Williams to drive away in her vehicle.

During the pursuit, OPD reports that Williams hit and wrecked an unoccupied police cruiser. Able One then followed Williams into Council Bluffs where CBPD took over the pursuit.

Williams was reportedly apprehended by Council Bluffs police and will be booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

