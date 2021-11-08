Omaha, Lincoln gas prices fall as national average increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 300 stations in Omaha, gas prices have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week and average $3.24 per gallon on Monday.

The survey says that gas prices in Omaha are 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.20/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy’s online price reports, the cheapest gas station in Omaha is listed at $2.96/gallon on Monday while the most expensive is priced 80 cents higher at $3.76/gallon. They report the lowest price in the state of Nebraska is listed at $2.87/gallon.

The daily survey reports that Lincoln’s prices are also down from last week. GasBuddy says that the average price is $3.24/gallon, which is down nearly seven cents from last week.

The state of Iowa reports lower prices as well. GasBuddy reveals that Iowa’s average price per gallon is at $3.19 with Des Moines averaging $3.12/gallon, both lower than last week.

Overall, though, the national price of gas per gallon has increased from last week. GasBuddy reports that the national average has risen nearly two cents in the past seven days and sits at $3.41/gallon on Monday.

“Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices. At OPEC’s monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren’t significantly curbing consumption.”

