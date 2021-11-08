LIVE: Nebraska officials to discuss new Health & Human Services strategies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are planning to talk about the new business plan for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

State officials will be giving an update on the department’s new business plan, discussing how it will “break down barriers for Nebraskans and improve overall customer experience,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Ricketts will be joined by DHHS CEO Dannett Smith and other agencies and executive staff.

DHHS is working to build upon its successes, from improvements to Medicaid processes to implementation of the new SNAP Next Step program, the governor said.

In addition to improving legal and finance operations, the department is also working to improve its information systems, with a goal of allowing Nebraskans to apply for multiple services online with a single application by April 30, 2022, Smith said. Systems like Access Nebraska, Family First preventions services, foster care, Nebraska 988 project, and youth residential facilities, will benefit from this.

DHHS will also be taking a closer look at maternal mortality, setting up a review committee to evaluate data and see what can be done to support women who have a difficult time with pregnancy, Smith said.

The state is also setting up a behavior health three-year strategic plan that will focus on making mental health services inclusive and accessible to communities across Nebraska, she said.

In addition to aligning DHHS initiatives to help people live better lives, Smith said, the department will focus on recruiting and retaining quality employees.

