Monday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports big drop in ICU patients

Black Elk reporting fewer cases

In the most recent data update from Millard Public Schools, posted Monday, Black Elk Elementary was listed as having 45 active positive COVID-19 cases, down from 51 reported on Friday but still up from 38 cases Tuesday and 18 the week prior.

The school announced Monday, Nov. 1 that it would close for two weeks due to the outbreak. 6 News confirmed last week that at least one of the students was hospitalized for COVID-19.

MPS reported Monday that it had 150 active cases throughout the district, down from 155 on Friday.

Nebraska to update data daily

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that with COVID-19 hospitalizations back up, Nebraska would again resume updating its hospital capacity data dashboard daily but likely would not issue another DHM.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services updated around 1:30 p.m., again including age, gender, race, and ethnicity breakdowns of the COVID-19 data as well. The state also added flu and RSV data to the hospital capacity dashboard last week.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death on Monday: a woman in her 60s who was not vaccinated.

The local death toll now stands at 839.

DCHD also confirmed 339 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, increasing the seven-day average from 166 to 171 cases. The health department has confirmed 88,720 positive cases to date.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Sunday afternoon, hospitals were 82% full, with 243 beds available, up from 190 reported on Friday. ICUs were 88% full, compared to 91% reported last Friday, with 35 beds available, down from 45 on Friday.

DCHD reported an increase in COVID-19 patients at local hospitals. As of Sunday afternoon, there were 191 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 187 reported on Friday; that includes an additional pediatric patient, for a total of three pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Sunday afternoon, 51 COVID-19 patients were being cared for in ICUs, a large drop from Friday’s report of a record-high 89 patients. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 were on ventilators, down from 40 reported on Friday.

Additionally, one adult patient is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools:

MONDAY

4-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School , located at 616 S. 120th St. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

4-7 p.m. at McMillan Magnet Middle School, located at 3802 Redick Ave. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St.

Element Learning Center , located at 7230 Florence Blvd. – This Pfizer & Moderna clinic is by appointment only . 3-7 p.m. at the, located at 7230 Florence Blvd. –

4-7 p.m. at R.M. Marrs Magnet Middle School , located at 5619 S. 19th St. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

4-7 p.m. at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, located at 6143 Whitmore St. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

Please consider getting your children vaccinated against COVID-19. Hospital COVID wards are full or filling. Keep your family safe. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #inthistogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

4-7 p.m. at Millard North Middle School, located at 2828 S. 139th St. – This clinic will offer vaccinations for ages 5 and older, including adults.

Health department officials said they are planning additional clinics at schools throughout the county in coming weeks, according to the DCHD release. State health officials said Wednesday that they’re expecting 64,200 initial doses of children’s vaccine — enough to cover nearly 35% of Nebraska children in the 5-11 age range.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Sarpy/Cass child vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, starting Friday:

FRIDAY

10 a.m.-noon at Bellevue Senior Center, located at 109 W. 22nd Ave.

TUESDAY

5-7 p.m. at Plattsmouth Middle School, located at 1724 8th Ave.

WEDNESDAY

4-7 p.m. at Weeping Water Public Schools, located at 204 West O St.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

4-6 p.m. at Gretna Middle School, located at 11705 South 216th St.

MONDAY, NOV. 15

3-5 p.m. at Springfield Community Center , located at 104 Main St.

4-7 p.m. at Bellevue Lied Activity Center, 2700 Arboretum Drive

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

4-7 p.m. at Papillion-LaVista South High School, located at 10799 NE-370 in Papillion

MONDAY, NOV. 22

1-3 p.m. at Louisville Public Schools, located at 202 W. 3rd St.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass boosters

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has three clinics planned for the coming weeks, with first and second vaccinations and booster doses — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

Saturday, Oct. 30: The clinic will run from 9-11 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Exposition Building , 8420 144th St. in Weeping Water.

Monday, Nov. 1: The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plattsmouth Senior Center , 308 S. 18th St.

Friday, Nov. 5: The clinic will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Bellevue Senior Center, 109 W. 22nd Ave.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location, at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

