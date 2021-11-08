Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that they have safely located missing 13-year-old Leah Blackbird in Macy, Nebraska.

Blackbird was officially reported missing on Friday, Nov. 5. She was reportedly last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at her home.

Officials report Blackbird is being brought back to Sarpy County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.