Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that they have safely located missing 13-year-old Leah Blackbird in Macy, Nebraska.

Blackbird was officially reported missing on Friday, Nov. 5. She was reportedly last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 at her home.

Officials report Blackbird is being brought back to Sarpy County.

