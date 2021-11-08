Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest man in connection to counterfeit bills

29-year-old Brandon Gray
29-year-old Brandon Gray(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a man in connection to several counterfeit bills on Sunday.

Between July 19 and Aug. 6, 2021, police investigated seven cases where counterfeit $100 bills were passed at various grocery stores including HyVee, Russ’s Market, SuperSaver, and A Street Market. In each instance, a man made a purchase for around $20 worth of merchandise using a $100 bill and left with the change. The bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Officers were able to review video from each of these cases and identified 29-year-old Brandon Gray as the person responsible.

On Nov. 7 around 1:30 a.m., Gray was taken into custody in the area of 13th and D Street. Gray was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Carrying a Concealed Weapon as well as seven counts of First Degree Forgery.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting

Latest News

The case regarding a 2015 railcar explosion in Omaha that left two men dead has been delayed...
Sentencing delayed in 2015 Omaha railcar explosion case
Increasing moisture
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cool down comes with rain... any snow?
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Free admission for military families on Veteran’s Day at Omaha zoo
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports big drop in ICU patients