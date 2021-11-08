Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest drunk driver in south Lincoln after crash injures child

60-year-old Rosanne Barrett
60-year-old Rosanne Barrett(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a drunk driver after a crash injured a 7-year-old child on Saturday.

LPD were called to S 27th and Calvert Streets on an injury accident at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers learned that a grey 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander had been northbound on S 27th Street when it crossed over the lane into oncoming traffic. The front of the Outlander collided with the front of a white 2015 Ford F250 that had been southbound on S 17th Street in the turn lane for Calvert Street.

The driver of the Outlander, 60-year-old Rosanne Barrett, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A seven-year-old passenger in her vehicle, suffered significant facial injuries due to the accident and was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance.

Barrett was found to have a blood alcohol level of .115. Barret was arrested for felony DUI – Serious Bodily Injury, felony Child Abuse, and Willful Reckless Driving.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting

Latest News

The case regarding a 2015 railcar explosion in Omaha that left two men dead has been delayed...
Sentencing delayed in 2015 Omaha railcar explosion case
Increasing moisture
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cool down comes with rain... any snow?
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Free admission for military families on Veteran’s Day at Omaha zoo
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports big drop in ICU patients