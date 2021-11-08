Advertisement

Iowa Governor orders flags to be lowered to honor teacher Nohema Graber

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday, November 9 from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Nohema Graber.

She is the Fairfield high school teacher who was killed last week.

A public memorial service is planned for Graber Tuesday night at the Fairfield High School. Private services are planned for a later date.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, colleagues, and students that are dealing with this tragic murder of Nohema Graber,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Ms. Graber touched countless children’s lives through her work as an educator across our state by sharing her passion of foreign language.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

