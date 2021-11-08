Advertisement

Help us Stuff the Bus on December 2

Stuff the Bus Food & Toy Drive 2021
Stuff the Bus Food & Toy Drive 2021(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, visit this website.

You can help fight hunger and provide holiday gifts in our community by donating to the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The drive is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021. We will start collecting food and toys at 5 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. It will be held in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge.

Drive through and drop off non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, toiletries and cash donations. Donating is quick, easy and contact-free. Simply pull up, pop your trunk and our volunteers will collect your donation right from the trunk. No need to get out of your vehicle.

Special needs at the pantry this year include:

  • Beans
  • Breakfast foods like cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix
  • Canned vegetables
  • Crackers
  • Canned meat/fish
  • Meal starter kits, like Hamburger Helper
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Rice
  • Toilet Paper

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The pantry provides food for more than 25,000 people in our community each year.

Help us fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Pantry.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for...
Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

Latest News

Omaha woman living her dream as cancer-free truck driver
Omaha woman living her dream as cancer-free truck driver
Mayan art and culture on display at the MaMo Gallery, currently parked next to the Pop-Up Oasis...
Mayan art on display in MaMo’s mobile gallery
United Way of the Midlands assembles necessity kits for Omaha-metro students in need
Omaha Community Playhouse to pay performers, backstage crew