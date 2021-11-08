Advertisement

Free admission for military families on Veteran’s Day at Omaha zoo

(PHOTO: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Taleisha Newbill
Nov. 8, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the 12th year of giving veterans free admission, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium continues the tradition for another year.

Military members (active and retire), veterans, and their immediate families can go to the zoo with free admission on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Officials say during its regular hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., the zoo and building will close at 5 p.m. except for the Lied Jungle, which will close at 3 p.m.

