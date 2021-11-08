Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cool down comes with rain... any snow?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild weekend and Monday, we’re eyeing the middle to end of the work week for some cooler and unsettled weather. Clouds build tonight into early Tuesday with a few early morning showers possible. These clear, along with the clouds, in the afternoon helping us to wind up near 60 by the mid-afternoon. From here it gets cooler through the end of the work week.

Cool down coming (wowt)

By Wednesday our next system is here... rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure tracks in from the S and gradually moves NE. Highs fall a few more degrees into the mid-50s.

Wednesday rain (wowt)

This clears on Thursday with a high of 52 and more sunshine. With gusty winds it will still feel chilly! The cool down continues from there... moisture wraps back around our Wednesday low pressure system, now to our NE, and will mainly impact areas to the N and NE of the Metro.

Late week snow (wowt)

Combined with chilly air this bring the chance for a wintry mix to light snow. Accumulation for those that see it looks like it will remain very light with quite a bit of initial melting on warm ground. We may see some light mixed showers/flurries in the Metro Friday but are not concerned with accumulation at this point. The wind and chilly air make a bigger impact with a high of 38.

From here the forecast remains overall cooler and unsettled.... highs stay in the 40s for the weekend with the chance for showers on Saturday. We’ll warm into the 50s by the middle of next work week but are eye more chilly air and moisture by the end of the 10 day forecast.

