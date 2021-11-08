Council Bluffs police investigating fatal shooting of elderly woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sunday morning to a shooting that left one elderly woman dead.

Officials say the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near the 400 block of Timber Drive, just east of Council Bluffs.

Reports state that upon arrival, deputies made contact with 86-year-old Harvey Rankin who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Once they entered the residence, deputies reportedly discovered 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin deceased.

Authorities state Harvey Rankin was transported to UNMC as a deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on him.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division was assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response team on Timber Drive to conduct a death investigation.

Officials state that everyone they believe to be involved in the incident is accounted for and there there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

