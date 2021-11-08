Advertisement

Council Bluffs police investigating fatal shooting of elderly woman

Pottawattamie County officials are investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman who died...
Pottawattamie County officials are investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman who died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sunday morning to a shooting that left one elderly woman dead.

Officials say the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near the 400 block of Timber Drive, just east of Council Bluffs.

Reports state that upon arrival, deputies made contact with 86-year-old Harvey Rankin who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Once they entered the residence, deputies reportedly discovered 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin deceased.

Authorities state Harvey Rankin was transported to UNMC as a deputy followed the ambulance to the hospital and placed a law enforcement hold on him.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division was assisted by the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response team on Timber Drive to conduct a death investigation.

Officials state that everyone they believe to be involved in the incident is accounted for and there there is no danger to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that...
Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for...
Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

Latest News

BNSF Railway has gone to court, joining other railroad companies, to determine whether or not...
Railroads fight with unions in court over vaccine mandates
Nebraska's hospital capacity dashboard
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, Nebraska returning to daily data updates
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts updates pending legal actions on federal vaccine policy
Nebraska to resume daily updates to hospital capacity dashboard