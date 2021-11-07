Advertisement

Police investigating after two hospitalized in Omaha shooting

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 50th and Castelar streets that sent two adult male victims to the hospital.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shooting in Omaha that sent two male victims to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Omaha Police Department says the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when officers found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds near 50th and Castelar streets.

Police tell 6 News they found one victim in a driveway of a house on south 50th St. and the other victim one driveway over. Officials reveal that both victims were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.

