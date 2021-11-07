Advertisement

Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital

OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their fire truck.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Fire truck was responding to a medical call early Sunday morning in east Omaha when it was struck by another vehicle, making it inoperable.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. near 10th and Martha streets. Omaha Fire Department says that the vehicle that crashed into the fire truck was attempting to go around an SUV that was stopped.

Officials tell 6 News that one person was extracted from a sedan and was transported to a nearby hospital, the driver of the SUV was also taken in for treatment.

OFD says the fire truck involved in the collision is no longer operational. The crash is still under investigation.

