Mallory’s Forecast - Decreasing clouds Sunday with a warm but breezy afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will be tough to top! The day brought us mostly sunny skies – just a few high clouds – a light breeze, and comfortable highs in the upper-60s near 70°. Hard to beat this time of year.

We’re starting Sunday on a slightly “warmer” note compared to Saturday, with morning temperatures in the upper-40s and lower-50s. This is due to cloud cover rolling in overnight.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day, making way for more afternoon sunshine. Highs should soar near 70° again today, thanks to SSW wind. However, winds will be higher, with gusts around 25 mph likely.

Wind gusts around 25 mph likely Sunday (WOWT)

A dry cold front will move through tonight into Monday morning, bringing in slightly cooler air for the start of the week. Monday morning will start mostly clear with lows in the lower-40s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

We may see a few showers Tuesday morning, but the better chance for rain arrives Wednesday midday through the evening. We look to dry out for Thursday but will have to keep an eye on the potential for a wrap-around wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Regardless of precipitation, the end of the week looks chilly! Friday will only see highs in the lower-40s if trends hold.

