David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air is back, rain likely by Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our beautiful weekend continued today with temperatures coming in more than 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Omaha officially topped out at 71°, while Lincoln saw a high of 70°. It was even warmer in central Nebraska, almost feeling a little like summer with highs in the low 80s for North Platte, Broken Bow, and McCook! We will stay mild this evening, with temperatures in the 60s through 6pm, dropping back into the middle 50s by 10pm. Clouds will start to filter back in overnight, but we stay dry with lows in the middle 40s.

After the fantastic warm weekend, cooler, more typical Fall weather will return this week. We start the cool-down on Monday thanks to more clouds and a north breeze. Temperatures will still be above average, but only topping out in the middle 60s as opposed to the 70s. Clouds continue to thicken up on Tuesday, with a spotty shower possible in the morning. That will keep highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

A stronger storm system will move into the plains on Wednesday, bringing us our next good chance for some widespread rain. Showers likely begin to develop during the morning hours, with rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder likely in the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch appear likely before showers quickly move out Wednesday night. Temperatures will be cooler, but not terribly chilly, with highs in the middle 50s.

Mid-week rain chance (WOWT)

Much colder air will arrive behind that storm system, gusty winds drawing in the chill Thursday and Friday. Highs on Friday may not make it out of the 30s for parts of the area. Spotty showers are possible on Friday, and it’s not out of the question that we could see some snow mix in with those showers, especially north of I-80. Right now I do not anticipate any accumulation, but many of us could see our first snowflakes of the season by the end of the week!

