Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged

Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.
Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle, 35.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.

KCCI-TV reports that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle of Des Moines is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon.

The shooting on Oct. 5 followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk.

An officer reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

