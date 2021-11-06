Advertisement

Ralston celebrates Veteran’s Day early

Service members, veterans, and their families gathered in Ralston Saturday to ring in this year's Veteran's Day with a hearty breakfast.
Service members, veterans, and their families gathered in Ralston Saturday to ring in this year's Veteran's Day with a hearty breakfast.(Brent Weber / WOWT)
By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - With Veterans Day on the horizon, dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts made their way to Ralston on Saturday to honor and celebrate the upcoming holiday with a hearty breakfast.

“United We Stand, United We Ride” was the cry at Defiance Harley-Davidson as they served a free pancake breakfast to military personnel, past or present, and their families.

The Papillion American Legion Post 32 presented the flag, as military vehicles were also on display.

More than 200 bikers and enthusiasts showed up for the event, pondering the question - what is it about veterans and their Harleys?

“Freedom of the open road, and the brotherhood, and the camaraderie is what I would think would be the most important things,” said one event-goer.

“I think it’s the freedom of both,” said another. “You serve, you give up a lot of freedoms. When you get out, you get ‘em, back.”

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and is a national holiday in the U.S.

