Sarpy County emergency manager passes way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News just confirmed a long-time advocate and leader for public safety in the Omaha metro had died.

Lynn Marshall, the Emergency Management Director for Sarpy County, passed away according to a county spokesperson. Marshall started with Sarpy County in 2008 and was known for his efforts in crafting severe weather and tornado response protocols.

According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, Marshall died on Thursday from complications related to COVID.

Sarpy County's Emergency Management Director Lynn Marshall (PHOTO: Sarpy County)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.