Sarpy County emergency manager passes way
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News just confirmed a long-time advocate and leader for public safety in the Omaha metro had died.
Lynn Marshall, the Emergency Management Director for Sarpy County, passed away according to a county spokesperson. Marshall started with Sarpy County in 2008 and was known for his efforts in crafting severe weather and tornado response protocols.
According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, Marshall died on Thursday from complications related to COVID.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.