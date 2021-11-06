Advertisement

Sarpy County emergency manager passes way

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News just confirmed a long-time advocate and leader for public safety in the Omaha metro had died.

Lynn Marshall, the Emergency Management Director for Sarpy County, passed away according to a county spokesperson. Marshall started with Sarpy County in 2008 and was known for his efforts in crafting severe weather and tornado response protocols.

According to a Facebook post from the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management, Marshall died on Thursday from complications related to COVID.

Sarpy County's Emergency Management Director Lynn Marshall
Sarpy County's Emergency Management Director Lynn Marshall(PHOTO: Sarpy County)

