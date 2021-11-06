Advertisement

Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart

Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.(Omaha Police Department)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a cutting incident at a Walmart late Friday night that left one person injured.

Police say the cutting incident occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the Walmart at 360 Saddle Creek road where they located one male victim who suffered a stab wound to his left arm.

OPD reports the officers located a male suspect at the scene, 38-year-old Jarvis Wynne. Reports state that Wynne was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19 issues statement
Sarpy County emergency manager passes way
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old
Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations decrease this week, but ICU patients spike

Latest News

FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies
Omaha police responded to a fatal, single-car crash on the JFK freeway Friday night.
Crash on JFK freeway kills one
Saturday, November 6th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Great weekend weather
Mallory’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weekend weather!