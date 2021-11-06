Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a cutting incident at a Walmart late Friday night that left one person injured.

Police say the cutting incident occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the Walmart at 360 Saddle Creek road where they located one male victim who suffered a stab wound to his left arm.

OPD reports the officers located a male suspect at the scene, 38-year-old Jarvis Wynne. Reports state that Wynne was booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

