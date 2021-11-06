Advertisement

Omaha woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit robbery

An Omaha woman was sentenced to 34 months imprisonment in federal court on Friday for conspiracy to commit robbery.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced in a federal court on Friday for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Court documents state that Tyanna D. Laushman was sentenced to 34 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Records show Laushman also was ordered to pay $270 in restitution.

Officials say that on Feb. 23, 2020, Laushman and her co-defendant, Germon Partee, conspired to rob a Bucky’s gas station in Omaha. Partee reportedly threatened the cashier, claimed to have a gun, and obtained between $90 and $120 while Laushman served as the look-out.

Later that day, police say Laushman and Partee conspired to rob another Bucky’s gas station in Omaha, this time obtained $150 after Partee threatened the cashier. Records show that Laushman has a prior conviction for burglary, shoplifting, criminal impersonation, and multiple theft convictions.

Court documents state that Partee was sentenced on Oct. 12 to 28 months in prison for two counts of robbery to run concurrently.

