Omaha mother hopeful after young daughter receives COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the moment six-year-old Skylar Arter has been waiting for.

“When Skylar was born, right after, shortly after birth she had a stroke. That did cause some extensive brain damage and as she got older she wasn’t hitting her milestones. She was eventually diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy and then she is also autistic,” said Bryanne Arter, Skylar’s mom.

Skylar’s mom, Bryanne, says Skylar is at risk to have another stroke which meant when the pandemic hit—she had to do everything possible to keep Skylar healthy.

“It has been really isolating, you know, I think a lot of the families with kids with special needs or higher medical needs do feel really isolated because it feels kind of like the whole world is happening around you. Everybody’s going back to normal and all these things are happening like they normally would, where we still are trying to be extra safe and not go to crowded places, not inside of restaurants. Things like that, that people are doing every day.”

Bryanne says everything changed when she learned Skylar could finally get the vaccine.

She signed her up right away and as of Saturday Skylar has her first dose.

“I felt very emotional. Just so much joy and so much hope for the future and I know nothing’s ever 100%. I know she can still get covid, I know she can still get sick but this is the first step for our family to have a little bit more normalcy. This is the first step for me to be able to take a breath.”

As for getting the vaccine?

Skylar said it didn’t hurt one bit.

“It kind of tickled!” said Skylar Arter.

