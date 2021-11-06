Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died.

He was 101.

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member.

Smith was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created much-used lakes for recreation.

Several political figures from the state, including Iowa’s governor, released statements in honor of Smith:

“Rep. Neal Smith was an American hero and a true Iowa treasure. He faithfully served our state as Iowa’s longest-serving member in the U.S. House of Representatives and served our nation in the Army Air Forces, receiving the Purple Heart. Through his bipartisan work, Rep. Smith understood the importance of Iowa’s agriculture economy and kept that at the forefront, while also playing a vital role in changing Iowa’s natural landscape with the creation of the Saylorville and Red Rock reservoirs. Rep. Smith leaves behind a storied legacy in our state and across our nation and his notable accomplishments serve as daily reminders when we visit the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County, the Neal Smith Trail in Des Moines or the Neal Smith Federal Building in downtown Des Moines. Kevin and I join with Iowans to extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across Iowa and far beyond our borders.”

“Today, I join my fellow Iowans in mourning the loss of former Congressman Neal Smith. Neal was an icon who served Iowa and his country with distinction, humility, and grace. His devotion to public service and conservation was unmatched. From the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge to Saylorville to Red Rock, his fingerprints are evident across the central Iowa natural landscape. We will never be able to thank him enough for everything he gave to Iowa. I hope his loved ones find peace and comfort in his memory and the transformational legacy he leaves behind.”

“I’m heartbroken by the passing of Congressman Smith and my prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time. A World War II veteran and a Congressman of 36 years, he was a public servant at his core and a true institution who never stopped fighting for his fellow Iowans. His commitment to protecting Iowa farmers, cleaning up corruption in government, and preserving our natural resources has left a lasting mark throughout our state that will forever remind us of his impact on Iowa. I know public servants across our state looked to him for guidance, and hope his memory can continue to be an inspiration to us all.”

“Ruth and I are so saddened about the death of Neal Smith, who was both a personal and professional friend and colleague for over 50 years. As a high school student, I knocked on doors for Neal Smith in 1956 and in 1958 when he first won election to Congress. Neal and Bea became mentors to Ruth and me after I was elected to Congress in 1974. Neal was the epitome of an honest, effective, hardworking and selfless public servant. He got things done for Iowa and the nation that made lives better and yet he shunned the limelight. Ruth and I will miss seeing Neal at The Harkin Institute at Drake and listening to his insight on current affairs. Our condolences to Doug and Sharon and all the family. We thank them for their support of Neal and Bea through the years.”

