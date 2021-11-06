Mallory’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weekend weather!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly start to the month of November, highs in the 60s returned Friday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise for the weekend, with highs topping out in the upper-60s and lower-70s! Our climate normal high for this time of year is 55°.

Saturday is starting off on a chilly note, with temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s. Wind chills are a few degrees colder due to southerly winds 5-10 mph. Light southerly winds up to 15 mph are in the forecast today, along with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-60s! It’s shaping up to be a beautiful day for any plans you may have.

A few more clouds move in overnight and for the start of Sunday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper-40s by Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies should return by Sunday afternoon, with highs back near 70°! Winds will be higher Sunday, with southerly gusts up to 25 mph.

(Don’t forget – we “Fall Back” Sunday morning!)

A dry cold front moves through Monday, kicking up our winds and dropping highs back into the low to mid-60s.

A morning shower is possible Tuesday; otherwise, the best chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 50s midweek with highs in the 40s likely by Friday.

