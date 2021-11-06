Infrastructure bill: How Nebraska & Iowa representatives voted

(WOWT) - Congress passed the Senate-amended Infrastructure bill 228-206 late Friday, sending it to President Biden’s desk. All but one of the representatives for Nebraska and Iowa cast their votes along party lines.

Nebraska Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, both Republicans, voted no, as did Iowa’s three Republican representatives: Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Tonight’s votes made clear the so-called infrastructure bill & Democrats’ social spending package are a single $3 trillion package. These bills spend too much, tax too much & put an extreme left-wing agenda over getting Americans back to work and solving our supply chain crisis. — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) November 6, 2021

Republican Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon voted yes.

Tonight, I voted for American jobs and the investment in the future of America. I join Senators Fischer and Grassley and 69% of #NE02 in supporting hard infrastructure. I have already opposed and will continue to oppose the Bernie’s Sanders $3.5 T bill. pic.twitter.com/6IuNwHY9yy — Don Bacon (@DonJBacon) November 6, 2021

Iowa Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne also voted yes.

This bill is the largest investment in rural broadband connectivity IN HISTORY – so we can finally connect every single community in #IA03 with affordable, high-speed internet. pic.twitter.com/SDijI1LltF — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) November 6, 2021

This bill also gives Iowa funding to protect our communities against lead in our pipes, flooding and other natural disasters, and cyber-attacks.



And, as promised, these investments are made



🚫🚫without raising taxes on Iowa's middle class families🚫🚫#IA03 — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) November 6, 2021

Bacon was among 13 Republicans casting his vote in favor of the bill. The other 12 include:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia

Rep. Tom Reed of New York

Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Rep. Don Young of Alaska

They weren’t the only ones crossing party lines, however. Additionally, six Democrats also cast no votes Friday night:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Biden said Saturday that he would wait to sign the bill until lawmakers return to Washington after a week’s recess.

