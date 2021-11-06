Advertisement

Infrastructure bill: How Nebraska & Iowa representatives voted

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Congress passed the Senate-amended Infrastructure bill 228-206 late Friday, sending it to President Biden’s desk. All but one of the representatives for Nebraska and Iowa cast their votes along party lines.

Nebraska Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, both Republicans, voted no, as did Iowa’s three Republican representatives: Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Republican Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon voted yes.

Iowa Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne also voted yes.

Bacon was among 13 Republicans casting his vote in favor of the bill. The other 12 include:

They weren’t the only ones crossing party lines, however. Additionally, six Democrats also cast no votes Friday night:

Biden said Saturday that he would wait to sign the bill until lawmakers return to Washington after a week’s recess.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

