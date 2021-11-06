Infrastructure bill: How Nebraska & Iowa representatives voted
(WOWT) - Congress passed the Senate-amended Infrastructure bill 228-206 late Friday, sending it to President Biden’s desk. All but one of the representatives for Nebraska and Iowa cast their votes along party lines.
Nebraska Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith, both Republicans, voted no, as did Iowa’s three Republican representatives: Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Republican Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon voted yes.
Iowa Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne also voted yes.
Bacon was among 13 Republicans casting his vote in favor of the bill. The other 12 include:
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York
- Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia
- Rep. Tom Reed of New York
- Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
- Rep. Don Young of Alaska
They weren’t the only ones crossing party lines, however. Additionally, six Democrats also cast no votes Friday night:
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
Biden said Saturday that he would wait to sign the bill until lawmakers return to Washington after a week’s recess.
—
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
