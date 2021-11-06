High school football postseason: Grand Island visits Bellevue West, Waverly goes to Bennington
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week X of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.
For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.
GRAND ISLAND VS BELLEVUE WEST
OMAHA NORTH VS NORTH PLATTE
GRETNA VS ELKHORN SOUTH
OMAHA BURKE VS WESTSIDE
WAVERLY VS BENNINGTON
SEWARD VS ELKHORN
SKUTT CATHOLIC VS PLATTSMOUTH
STATE VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS
