Former Omaha mail carrier sentenced for opening, destroying mail

A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a...
A former mail carrier in Omaha, Derrick G. Dawdy, of Central City, Iowa, was sentenced in a federal court Friday for opening and destroying mail not directed to him.
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old mail carrier from Central City, Iowa, was sentenced Friday in an Omaha federal court for opening and destroying mail not directed to him.

Court documents reveal that Derrick G. Dawdy was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $166.67 in restitution for the crime.

Officials say that Dawdy was a mail carrier in Omaha and in late 2020 he failed to deliver a number of parcels, some of which he opened. Documents state that he also failed to deliver more than 350 pieces of mail and periodicals.

Court officials report the misconduct came to light when several customers complained in late Nov. 2020 that expected mail had not arrived. Police say the items were recovered, but the Postal Service was unable to math the contents of the opened parcels with the intended recipients.

