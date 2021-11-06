Advertisement

Despite a gritty Huskers defensive effort Ohio State beats Nebraska 26-17

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Been here before, trailing in a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Behind another big effort by the Huskers defense, the team had a chance against the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. Nebraska put itself in position to knock off a top ten team for the first time in two decades. But trailing 23-17 with six minutes to go the Huskers punted the ball to Ohio State. The Buckeyes chewed up clock and kicked a field goal to lead 26-17 and that’s how it ended.

Nebraska was the first team this year to hold Ohio State scoreless in the first quarter since Oregon beat them in September. The Huskers defense only allowed 90 Ohio State rushing yards, an average of 3 yards per rush. It was a true bend but don’t break performance holding the Buckeyes to a season-low 26 points.

Samori Toure had the best day offensively with four catches, a touchdown and 150 receiving yards.

Despite suffering a left ankle injury in the first half Adrian Martinez connected on 16 of 31 passes for 248 yards. He also ran for 51 yards, mostly in the second half.

Third down was a problem for the Huskers offense, only 2 of 13.

Bye week next, then a trip to Madison.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19 issues statement
Sarpy County emergency manager passes way
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old
Hunter finds human remains in western Nebraska
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations decrease this week, but ICU patients spike

Latest News

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
High school football postseason: Grand Island visits Bellevue West, Waverly goes to Bennington
Omaha North's Keshaun Williams is awarded Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week: Omaha North’s Keshaun Williams
Nouri Nouili talks with teammates on the Nebraska sideline during a game against the...
Nouredin Nouili earns Huskers football scholarship
State Volleyball
Sweeps reign supreme on the first day of state volleyball in Lincoln