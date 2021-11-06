Despite a gritty Huskers defensive effort Ohio State beats Nebraska 26-17

(WOWT) - Been here before, trailing in a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Behind another big effort by the Huskers defense, the team had a chance against the fifth-ranked Buckeyes. Nebraska put itself in position to knock off a top ten team for the first time in two decades. But trailing 23-17 with six minutes to go the Huskers punted the ball to Ohio State. The Buckeyes chewed up clock and kicked a field goal to lead 26-17 and that’s how it ended.

Nebraska was the first team this year to hold Ohio State scoreless in the first quarter since Oregon beat them in September. The Huskers defense only allowed 90 Ohio State rushing yards, an average of 3 yards per rush. It was a true bend but don’t break performance holding the Buckeyes to a season-low 26 points.

Samori Toure had the best day offensively with four catches, a touchdown and 150 receiving yards.

Despite suffering a left ankle injury in the first half Adrian Martinez connected on 16 of 31 passes for 248 yards. He also ran for 51 yards, mostly in the second half.

Third down was a problem for the Huskers offense, only 2 of 13.

Bye week next, then a trip to Madison.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.