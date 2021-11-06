David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful Fall weather continues Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start, sunny skies and a south breeze brought us some fantastic fall weather Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s to right around 70 for most of the metro, parts of central Nebraska warming into the low 70s! Norfolk topped out at 74 degrees, while farther west in Valentin, it felt almost like Summer with a high of 80! We will cool down fairly quickly after sunset, dropping back into the 50s and eventually 40s by around Midnight. Expect overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour before bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end at 2am Sunday morning, at which point automated clocks will show 1am for a second time. Good news for early risers, as sunrise jumps back to around 7am. However, we do get dark much earlier in the evening with sunset bouncing to around 5:10pm.

Daylight Saving Time Ends (WOWT)

We get one more fantastic Fall day for Sunday, with lots more sunshine and high temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees. It will be a touch breezy in the afternoon, with south to southwest winds of 10 to 20mph and occasional gusts to around 25mph.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A cool-down begins on Monday, with a north breeze dropping highs back into the lower 60s. That will actually still be above average for this time of year. We’ll stay slightly cool, but still manageable Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. A storm system will bring a cold front through the area on Wednesday, leading to a chance for rain showers by Wednesday evening. That rain likely kicks east of the area quickly Wednesday night. Sun may actually return briefly Thursday morning before another push of colder air arrives Thursday afternoon along with some spotty showers. Temperatures will turn much colder Thursday evening, and it’s possible we could see a few flurries Thursday night, mainly north of Omaha. The end of next week looks very chilly, with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday, with lows in the 20s.

