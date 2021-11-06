Crash on JFK freeway kills one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to a fatal crash on the JFK freeway Friday night.

Police say that the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at the on-ramp from JFK northbound to Interstate-80 eastbound. Officers report that they found Luis A. Chavez, 32, deceased on arrival as a result of the crash.

A police investigation revealed that, due to high speeds, Chavez’s pickup truck was northbound on JFK to the on-ramp of I-80 east and drifted off the road causing the truck to roll.

Police say that high speed, alcohol use, and lack of vehicle restraint use are the primary factors in this crash.

