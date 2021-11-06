Council Bluffs Police work to help solve homelessness

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Homelessness is on the rise in the Omaha metro.

“In 2020 we served more people in the first half of the year than we did all of the year prior. So really that speaks to the impact that the pandemic has had,” said Mindy Paces, Heartland Family Services.

Council Bluffs Police along with Public Works spent time this week cleaning up six different homeless camps around the city.

But there is more than meets the eye.

For weeks leading up to the cleanup, officers have been working behind the scenes to help find a long-term solution. Police officers are often the first ones working with the homeless in the Council Bluffs community.

They say they see people suffering from mental illness, domestic violence, or drug addiction. After hearing stories like that, the department created a position for an officer dedicated to helping fight homelessness.

“We go out and make contact with them, try and line up services for them because if not all we are doing is pushing them around through the city,” said Sgt. Cory Woodward.

On 11/4, Officers with the CBPD PAR Unit, along with the help of Public Works employees and equipment, spent the day cleaning up homeless camps. There were 6 sites. Debris was loaded into a dump truck, taken to the Recycling Center, and total weight removed was over 5000 pounds. pic.twitter.com/5jLbgjfQBT — Council Bluffs PD (@councilbluffspd) November 5, 2021

The goal is to prevent that from happening. It starts by going out to homeless camps around the city.

Officers build relationships with people staying there. Oftentimes these camps are under overpasses or in the woods.

“There’s some success where these people do get in maybe rapid rehousing, they get on the rapid rehousing list with Heartland Family Services. Some will go to drug rehabilitation. Sometimes we don’t see the backend. We link them with services and we might not run into them again for months,” said Sgt. Woodward.

Officials with the department say resources have really been stretched thin during the pandemic. They also say some don’t always want the help.

The department works closely with Heartland Family Services to provide help to those willing to get it.

“Our goal is to help them find housing so really working with them, providing wrap-around services that they need, connections with our behavioral health team or they need some medical assistance,” said Paces.

Officers say they will continue to do the outreach needed to try and make a real difference in the community.

“To show hey we’re trying to work to a long term solution and not a short term solution so that’s what we try to accomplish is a longer-term solution.”

