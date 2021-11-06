California duo arrested in Nebraska, troopers find loaded gun, marijuana, mushrooms

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Californians Tuesday after a traffic stop on I-80.

Myra Williamson, 19, and Andrew Mendoza, 22, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp. Williamson is from Turlock, California and Mendoza is from Keyes, California.

NSP troopers found 37 pounds of marijuana, over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and a gun during a car search Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodge Durango driven by Williamson was pulled over near Kimball by mile marker 18 when a trooper says they saw the Durango speeding.

According to the release, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during the traffic stop. Authorities say Mendoza and Williamson are lodged in Kimball County Jail.

