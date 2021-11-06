Advertisement

8 dead, multiple injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say

Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld...
Eight people are dead and there have been “multiple civilian injuries” at the Astroworld Festival Friday night in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - At least eight people are dead and many others were injured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said in a press conference.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of concert-goers rushing in and knocking down metal detectors and trampling others.

The festival is hosted by rapper Travis Scott and was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the music festival’s website.

The sold out event included SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage on its lineup.

