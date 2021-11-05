Advertisement

UPS hosting ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event in Omaha this weekend

The shipping company expects to hire more than 730 seasonal employees in the metro area
(WOWT)
By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPS is hosting its annual ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event on November 5 and 6, ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

Full and part-time seasonal jobs are available and open positions include package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers.

The shipping company expects to hire more than 730 seasonal employees in the Omaha area.

The local job fairs include an in-person hiring event on November 5 at 2535 Gomez Avenue and a virtual hiring event on November 6.

Those who are unable to attend can apply online.

Over the last three years, about a third of those hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were permanently hired when the holidays were over. And about 138,000 UPS employees, representing nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce, started in seasonal positions.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career.”

