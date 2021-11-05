UPS holds hiring event in preparation for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The UPS customer center is filled with eager people ready to get to work

“Today we’re having an exciting Brown Friday national event!” said Nickki Johnson-Brockman.

Brown Friday is the company’s holiday hiring event. UPS is looking to add 730 seasonal employees to their Omaha team.

“Seasonal personal vehicle drivers, inside manual employees, you can choose 3 shifts, also package delivery drivers,” said Nickki.

And there’s no time to lose. UPS is already feeling the holiday rush.

“They’ve already started ordering,” she said. “Were not in the phase of let’s wait until Christmas. Let’s be staffed for that - for the holidays, for Thanksgiving”

With the jammed-up supply chains and skyrocketing online sales, delivery companies will be under tremendous pressure this year.

Even more than in 2020 when people were isolated because of the pandemic.

“We definitely saw that last year. Everybody was at home, they got a little click-happy with their ordering, they want to get ahead of the game,” Nickki said. “And that’s actually still been the case and the pattern for all of 2021.″

This year it’s estimated that a third of the seasonal jobs at places like Amazon, Macy’s, and Wal-Mart will become permanent.

UPS tells us many of the people they hire now may stay on too.

“Jobs will end up in turning into permanent part-time positions most likely, and then from those part-time positions of permanent, you do have an opportunity to bid and become full-time,” she said.

Even though it can get very busy during this time of the year, UPS takes great pride in helping make the holidays special.

“It just kind of gives us a fulfillment as far as giving us a great work ethic, back to the community, and having our community receive it well.”

