Supply chain issues stemming from truck driver shortage

By Roger Hamer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Supply chain issues are starting to hit the Midwest and part of the problem with getting goods where they need to go is the lack of qualified truck drivers.

Right now, Bob Costello, the Chief Economist for the American Trucking Association, tells 6 News that there’s a shortage of nearly 80,000 drivers. He says the industry needs to recruit one million new drivers over the next nine years to replace retiring drivers.

The president of Hill Brothers Transportation here in Omaha says the average age of over-the-road drivers is 55 years old. He claims much of the shortage today stems from increasing the age of certified over-the-road drivers from 18 to 21 a few years ago.

One truck driver tells 6 News that many more would become drivers but just don’t want to be away from home for long stretches at a time.

