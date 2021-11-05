Snow forecasting challenges, the different snowflake shapes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As I think most of us know, forecasting the weather here in Nebraska and Iowa can be difficult any time of year, but trying to get snow amounts correct can be particularly challenging! And of course, when winter weather is in the forecast, the top thing on most of our minds is just how much snow are we will see in our backyard. Today I’m breaking down one of the reasons it can be difficult to nail the exact depth of the snow on the way.

Beyond the track of a storm and the amount of moisture that it is carrying, our air temperature, and the shapes of the snowflakes can play a big role in the way snow eventually piles up.

Snowflakes can be broken down into 5 general types, thin plate, needles, columns, stellar plates, and dendrites. The temperature of the air at the level the snow forms will help dictate what kind of crystal forms. In some cases, only a few degrees separate the different types of snowflakes. Depending on the type of crystal, the flakes can neatly stack on top of each other, creating very small piles, or stick randomly together creating large tangled messes that fluff up very quickly. If you want snow that piles up quickly, dendrites are going to be your favorite snow crystal!

Snowflake Types (WOWT)

All other things being equal, let’s say we have a half-inch of moisture to work with in a storm (if it were liquid we’d say a half-inch of rain). At very cold temperatures, we see very light, fluffy snowflakes that pile up quickly. That could result in as much as 7 or 8 inches of snow! At more typical Omaha temperatures, we’d likely see a more compact snowflake, leading to about 5 inches or so of snow. However, if temperatures are near the freezing mark or even above freezing at the ground, that type of snow generally comes down in dense, heavy piles that can crunch down to just 3 or 4 inches. But all of those different-sized piles contain the same amount of moisture! This is part of the reason the amount of snow in your backyard will almost always be different than the amount in your friend’s yard in a different part of town!

Forecasting Snow Depth (WOWT)

