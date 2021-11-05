Advertisement

Scottsbluff’s zoo welcomes male puma cub after found abandoned

Puma at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Puma at Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(PHOTO: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - A male puma cub found in northeast Nebraska is in recovery with the help of Nebraska Game and Parks, Wildlife Safari Park, and veterinary staff from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The cub is settling in at Riverside Discovery Center and officials say he’s about four to six months old. Visitors can stop by to see him at the Discover building and when at the appropriate size he will move to his forever home at the cat complex.

According to the release, the cub was found by Nebraska Game and Parks and it appear by the trail camera he was underweight and without his mother for a long period of time. The cub was taken to RDC after an Association of Zoos and Aquariums species coordinator for Pumas, Michelle Schireman, was informed.

Because the cub couldn’t be returned to the wild, it was fate the RDC was next on the list for a welcoming space for a new puma.

“This is a wonderful example of Nebraska zoos, AZA programs, and government agencies working together to quickly provide a home for an animal that would have likely died in the wild.

Anthony Mason, Executive Director of RDC

