Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teen Friday evening.

Officials say Leah Blackbird was last seen on Nov. 4 in her home in La Platte at 8 p.m. According to the release, “Blackbird is supposed to be on prescription medication which she did not take with her when she left home.”

Authorities say to call Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111 to give any information.

