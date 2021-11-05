Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teen Friday evening.

Officials say Leah Blackbird was last seen on Nov. 4 in her home in La Platte at 8 p.m. According to the release, “Blackbird is supposed to be on prescription medication which she did not take with her when she left home.”

Authorities say to call Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111 to give any information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.