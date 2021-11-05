Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Warm & windy today heading into a beautiful Fall weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Somewhat chilly out the door this morning with some 40s on the map. A south breeze this morning is adding a bit of a bite to the air with wind chills in the 30s though. That south breeze will help warm us later today though!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Get ready for a blustery day though with south winds gusting to near 35 mph at times.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’ll continue to warm into the even and thankfully the wind will back off some too. Highs will push to near 70 degrees in the afternoon both days. South wind gusts could hit 20 mph Saturday but they’ll increase to near 25 mph Sunday. Nothing all too bad but they could be noticeable at times.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy this upcoming weekend because next week turns a little more active and cooler, especially by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

