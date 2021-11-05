Power line accident in Bellevue sends man to hospital in serious condition

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Power was knocked out at a Bellevue motel Friday morning after a man got the bucket of a cherry picker up into some power lines.

The Bellevue Fire Department was called to the Hillside Motel, on Highway 75 south of Bellevue. Fire department officials say a man was on the ground operating a machine when it hit a power line.

Barry Teal was working with the victim when the accident happened.

“For some reason, the boom kept raising up in the air and it got hooked up in the power lines. I couldn’t find him, so I thought he left it and then I saw him laying on the ground in between the shed and the machine and his knee had got burned and that’s when I called,” said Teal.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition. OPPD was called in to lower the bucket off the power line and restore power.

