Open Door Mission celebrates campus expansion, calls on volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission is expanding its main campus thanks to the generous gifts of several community members.

“All of our storage, all of our donated products, all those seasonal things people tend to donate in the winter, summer things in the winter, all those things we save and are off campus, are coming home to the campus, we have seven trailers full of goods, those also are being emptied and they’re all going into this fabulous storage warehouse that’s on our campus that we own,” says Candace Gregory, President of the Open Door Mission.

The warehouses behind the mission were previously owned by the late Omaha businessman Morgan Holmes and in recent years was rented out by a company called FleetPride, which distributes heavy-duty truck and trailer parts.

Before Holmes’ death last year, Gregory says she generously gifted the warehouse and other small buildings to the mission, which ultimately makes room for the products and donations that belong to the mission, but are held in storage across the city.

“In the past, we have had to take our flatbed, load up a forklift, go to a trailer, go to a storage site,” Gregory says. “We’re going to be able to put things into people’s hands so much more efficiently and faster than ever before.”

Another Omaha family, Gregory says, made a half-million-dollar donation to the mission to help renovate the newly acquired space, helping them add racks and shelves to store between 500 and 800 palates and add heating to the space to keep valuables protected during the winter months.

Several smaller buildings gifted to the mission by Holmes will be torn down and Gregory says the hope is to add more permanent supportive housing to the campus, which helps low-income families as they work or go to school.

The new space will also make more room for the annual Toy and Joy shop as the holidays are near. A warehouse that was previously used to store food, will now be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with goods and decorations that low-income families can come to get toys for their loved ones and children during the holiday season.

Although the new warehouse will save valuable time for staff members, the mission still needs help. Gregory says volunteers have dramatically dropped off, understandably so, due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately we just don’t have the volunteers we’ve had in the past, and yet we have a 50% increase in food insecurity issues in our community. So there’s a real need, inflation is hitting homes, the impact is great and we are seeing more people come through our doors for the first time that are in need, but at the same time due to the pandemic still lingering, we just do not have the volume of volunteers that we’ve had in the past.”

“Many businesses are not back to work in their workplace, many churches are still doing zoom, and so some of those larger groups that have always come for years, we just have not seen yet,” Gregory adds.

Gregory says the mission follows all CDC guidelines; cleaning high-traffic areas every three hours, temperature checks, rapid testing, and more. She hopes this will make people more comfortable coming back to help with everyday programming and during the busy holiday season.

“It is a double whammy when you don’t have the volunteers that are coming in just on a daily basis even for serving the meals, answering phones, hanging up winter clothes, there’s just something for everyone, you can even make a peanut butter sandwich sitting down,” she says. “If you just would donated two hours a month, and you did that 12 months, it’s one day out of 365, that you’re making a difference right here, right now in your community.”

But Gregory says she understands there are many people who want to help who just aren’t comfortable coming back to the campus just yet.

“We’ll need to be creative, so we have our ‘adopt a guest’ program for every man, woman, and child that’s experiencing homelessness, our goal is to have gifts for them under the tree on Christmas morning so that doesn’t require someone to actually come on campus,” Gregory says. “They can do the shopping, wrapping and deliver them just a few days before Christmas. We really believe there’s something for everyone to make an impact and we know that if everyone does something, every need will be met.”

The Open Door Mission’s website highlights other ways you can volunteer and provide support to the mission from the comfort of your own home, including hosting a drive yourself.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.