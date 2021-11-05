Omaha woman living her dream as cancer-free truck driver

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve heard a lot recently about a shortage of over-the-road truck drivers across the country but here in the Omaha-metro one woman overcame huge offs to get back to the job she loves.

For Ellie Herron, being a truck driver is all she ever wanted.

“I love to travel, I love to drive, love to see other parts of the country,” said Herron. ”A different scene out of the office window every day. I do like the changes... the challenges. I always want to take and get the load there on time, so I challenge myself... got to get it there, got to get it unloaded and get to the next load.”

Ellie has worked as a truck driver for Hill Brothers transportation for 30-some years.

But six years ago, she found herself facing the biggest challenge of her life.

“I had endometrial cancer and a year later I found out that I had lung cancer,” said Herron.

“It’s a rough thing to see, especially a loved one go through it. Especially with mom. We were so close that seeing her go through something so bad it started tearing me down a little bit because it was like I see her at her weakest and I want to be the strongest, but behind closed doors, it was just hard for me just to see what she had to go through,”

But Ellie refused to give up.

“I went through treatment, went through chemo, radiation, and then got the clean bill of health a couple of months ago and I said I want to go back to driving, that’s my passion,” Ellie said.

Ellie worked in the office at Hill Brothers but knew her calling was the road.

She built up her muscles and retrained as a truck driver - passing her CDL last week.

Sara, also a driver for Hill Brothers, said she saw her mom at her worst and is now seeing her at her best.

“She always fights for what she wants, never gives up until she accomplishes what she wants,” said Sara.

“I proved to myself that I can do it. And then that as a survivor of cancer, I can do it and there’s just that ray of hope that I did it and I’m proud of everybody pushing me along because it was a roller coaster there for about six weeks.”

Ellie returns to the road this weekend. Sara will be right there with her. The two will take to the highway together.

“I’m probably going to cry the minute I see her roll out, I’m, not going to lie,” Sara said.

For Ellie, getting back on the road was her destiny - a goal she refused to let go of.

“Keep up the hope...pray every day,” Ellie said. “Have a great support system... Hill Brothers, my family, my friends they kept me going.”

Ellie leaves for her first delivery to Oakland, California, on Sunday morning.

Sara will be traveling with her but in a separate truck. They should arrive in California on Tuesday morning.

