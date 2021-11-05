Omaha to consider new recycling contract

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is being asked to consider a new contract for Firstar Fiber to process collected recyclables.

Firstar Fiber, which has been doing the job, was the only company to submit all the required documents for 5-year and 10-year bids.

In the fall 2020, Mayor Jean Stothert supported a competing bid which the city council rejected. The rejected bid would have had Nebraskaland Recycling taking over the job about the same time as FCC took over the citywide contract to collect solid waste including recycling. The mayor’s office tells 6 News that Nebraskaland recycling failed to submit the required documents this time.

Firstar Fiber’s 5-year bid estimates the cost at $2.4 million for the first year, which would be billed according to actual commodity value at the time of invoice. It would come with up to two five-year renewals.

The bid is expected to go before the Omaha City Council for a public hearing November 23 and for a possible vote December 7.

